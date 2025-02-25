We did a great job against Morocco - Black Queens coach

Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has praised his team's performance despite their 1-0 defeat to Morocco in his first game in charge.

Bjorkegren highlighted the positives from the match, saying, "I think we did a good job in the game against Morocco even if the result was not what we were hoping for."

The Swedish trainer was impressed with the team's work ethic and their ability to follow instructions. "They worked hard and followed all the instructions," he said.

Bjorkegren's optimism is a promising sign for the team's future prospects, despite the defeat.

The Black Queens are preparing for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July, and Bjorkegren is confident that they will continue to improve.