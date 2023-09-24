We did our best, but we lost to Goldstars – Kotoko coach Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his belief that his team did not disgrace themselves despite their 2-1 defeat to Goldstars in Bibiani.

Kotoko went into the match on the back of a 0-0 draw in their first game of the season against newly-promoted Heart of Lions. They were seeking a response but found themselves trailing. Although they managed to get back into the game, they ultimately conceded a second goal, leaving Dun's Park without three points and with just one point from two games.

Speaking after the match, Ogum emphasised the positive attitude of his players, stating, "After the whistle, the players' heads were up. There is nothing like a drop in confidence."

He continued, "We look confident, we are motivated. We came and did our best, but we lost, and I don't think we disgraced ourselves. We played well; it's just that out of nowhere, we conceded that second goal."

Kotoko will be aiming to secure their first win of the season when they host Karela United in their third matchday game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.