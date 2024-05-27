We did this for our fans - Kotoko's Enoch Morrison reacts to Super Clash victory

Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the club's fans following their crucial 2-0 victory over archrivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Morrison took to Twitter to convey his appreciation, emphasising that the team's performance was a tribute to the unwavering support they have received from their supporters throughout the season.

"We did this for our fans for their love and unconditional support throughout the season. We are Asante Kotoko," Morrison wrote, reflecting the team's dedication to delivering a significant win in a fiercely contested match.

We did this for our fans for thier love and unconditional support through out the season. We are Asante Kotoko — Enoch Morrison (@enoch_morrison8) May 26, 2024

The victory over Hearts of Oak marks Kotoko's second triumph over their rivals this season, with Steven Mukwala's brace securing the three points.

The result has propelled Kotoko into the top half of the Ghana Premier League table, now sitting in ninth place with 43 points after 31 matches.

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum also lauded the team's effort, particularly highlighting Mukwala's performance in securing the crucial victory. "Steve made it so beautiful. He lived up to the task, and it's good for us," Ogum commented in a post-match interview, reflecting on the significance of the win.

Kotoko's next challenge will be against Great Olympics in Matchday 32 action at the Accra Sports Stadium. With momentum on their side following the Super Clash triumph, Morrison and his teammates will aim to build on their recent success and continue their climb up the league standings.

The Porcupine Warriors remain focused on finishing the season strongly, driven by their commitment to their loyal supporters who have stood by them through thick and thin.