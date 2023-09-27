We did well in the two games despite not winning - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has called for patience from fans as the team works on building a competitive squad.

Ogum won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko in 2022 but his second stint with the club has seen a less-than-ideal start, with just one point collected from their opening two matches.

The Porcupine Warriors began their season with a goalless draw against newly-promoted Heart of Lions before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Goldstars

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of their upcoming clash with Karela United, Ogum stressed the importance of time and patience in the squad-building process. He pointed out that despite the challenging start, there have been positive aspects in the team's play.

"To me, if I look at the two games we’ve played, they did well looking at the way they played. We have to be realistic with ourselves; if you look at certain components of the game within the two games, you can tell that they did well," Ogum explained.

"So it’s all about the players getting to know themselves and then knowing how to react to each other with the ball and without the ball."

Ogum emphasised that building a competitive team capable of performing at a high level requires time and patience. He called on the fans to be supportive during this process, as the team strives to improve their performance.