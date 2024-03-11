'We didn't panic under pressure against Hearts of Oak' - Bofoakwa Tano coach

Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo has disclosed that his team maintained composure and avoided panic when they fell behind early against Hearts of Oak during their clash in Week 20 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Despite conceding an early goal to Salifu Ibrahim in the 24th minute, Bofoakwa Tano remained calm and focused, equalising shortly after the start of the second half through Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng.

Coach Eduafo, a former assistant coach at Asante Kotoko, praised his team's defensive prowess, ball retention, and adherence to their game plan.

"We had it, we defended well, we kept the ball, and we played the way we wanted to play. Even though they scored first, we didn't panic under pressure," Eduafo emphasized in an interview with StarTimes.

The draw halted Hearts of Oak's two-game winning streak under new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, maintaining their 8th position on the league table.

On the other hand, Bofoakwa Tano, fighting against relegation, found themselves still second from the bottom despite the hard-fought point.

Salifu Ibrahim's early goal had initially given Hearts of Oak the lead, but Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng's equalizer in the 54th minute pegged the Phobians back, resulting in their first draw under coach Ouattara.

The Sunyani-based team's ability to remain composed and bounce back from an early setback showcased their determination to secure valuable points in their bid to avoid relegation.