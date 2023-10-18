We do not allow external pressure to affect us - Kotoko midfielder Sheriff Mohammed

Asante Kotoko midfielder Sheriff Mohammed has emphasised his team's ability to resist pressure from fans following their previous poor performances in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors began the season on a disappointing note failing to win their first three matches but bounced back swiftly to win two matches on a bounce.

Asante Kotoko has secured back-to-back victories, defeating Accra Lions 1-0 and Aduana Stars 1-0. The heroes in both matches were Kalo Ouattara and Richmond Lamptey.

"We do not allow external pressures to affect us," said Sheriff Mohammed, providing valuable insight into the mindset that has propelled the Porcupine Warriors from a slow start to a remarkable resurgence.

"As a player, you sometimes need to avoid taking supporters' criticisms to heart, as they often speak emotionally. It's essential to understand that their frustration stems from a desire to see us win. If you disappoint them, they won't be happy," he emphasized in an interview with Peace FM.

Mohammed further advised that players should focus on giving their best, working diligently, and achieving their goals to meet supporters' expectations.