"We don't have to put pressure on the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup at all cost"- Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng, has urged Ghanaians to water down their expectations on the team as the West African nation eyes a return to the World Cup.

The Black Stars shocked Mali in their own backyard to secure their first win of 2024 and move joint-top of Group I in the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the victory, Boateng insists the team is not at its best and believes it will take time for Ghana to reach the top level.

"Our game is really down," Derek told Joy Sports.

"We don't have to put pressure on the team to be at the World Cup at all costs. When we win, it's fine, but Ghana doesn't want to be at the World Cup and be out at the group stages like we did in 2014.

"We want to go there and compete. Right now, we're not on our level; we don't have to say we're there because we won against Mali. No, we are not; it takes time to get there."

The Black Stars will face the Central Africa Republic on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the qualifiers continue on the continent.