We don't need a part-time coach - Former Ghana defender Shilla Illiasu 

Former Ghana defender Shilla Illiasu has urged the Ghana Football Association to appoint a coach whose sole focus will be on the Black Stars.

That was not the case with the previous coach, Otto Addo, who stepped down following the country's group stage exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo was a part-time Black Stars coach. He combined the job with his position as a trainer scout at German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund.

"I think first of all Ghana we are fortunate to have one of the youngest squads as far as Qatar 2022 is concerned. What it means is that as far as the future is concerned, we are up there," Shilla Illiasu told Class Sports.

"What we need is – I made it clear from the onset, we need someone to be a coach, not a part-time coach, someone to guide them [the players] for the next 3 to 4 years, give him the project, give him the time, give him the plan, let him understand the task at hand, that’s what we need.

"Because you look at the calibre of our players, right now they need somebody to guide them."

Ghana failed to impress in Qatar, winning one and losing two of three group games. They began their campaign with a 3-2 defeat, recovered against South Korea, and then failed to beat Uruguay.