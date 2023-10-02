We don't want to be mere participants in CAF Champions League - Medeama SC president Moses Armah

Medeama Sporting Club, fresh off a historic qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage, are determined to make a significant mark in the competition and not just be mere participants, according to club President Moses Armah.

After a 4-3 aggregate victory over Guinean side Horoya, Medeama SC secured their spot in the group stage of the prestigious continental club championship. This achievement marks the first time a Ghanaian club has qualified for the CAF Champions League since 2012.

Despite a 2-1 defeat in Conakry, the Ghana Premier League champions advanced to the next round thanks to their impressive 3-1 win in the opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.

President Moses Armah emphasised the club's ambitious aspirations, stating, "We don't want to be mere participants in this competition hence our call for government and corporate Ghana to come to our aid."

He went on to shed light on the financial challenges associated with participating in CAF club competitions, noting, "Our experience has taught us that you need not less than $150,000 to play in a game. For example, our two games before qualification cost us $300,000."

In light of these financial demands, Medeama SC is reaching out to the government and corporate entities for support.