We don't want to rush Thomas Partey - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides injury update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the status of injured midfielder Thomas Partey.

According to Arteta, Partey is expected to be out for at least the rest of the year due to a "significant" thigh injury that required a procedure earlier this month.

The manager expressed hope that the player's recovery will take weeks rather than months, but it remains uncertain if he will be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

"I said that hopefully it's going to be weeks and not months and he's working towards that," Arteta said.

"He needs support. Hopefully, the injury will heal in the right way and we'll have him back because he is a big player for us."

Arteta emphasised the importance of supporting Partey during his rehabilitation process, stating that the player is a crucial member of the team.

However, he also stressed the need to ensure that both Partey and Emile Smith Rowe, who is also recovering from an injury, return to action at their best.

"We have to make sure that when they come back they are at their best as well," Arteta said. "We don't want to rush them, but at the same time the team needs them because at the moment we are missing some key, key players."

The last time Partey played for Arsenal was against Manchester City, and he has only featured in five games across all competitions this season without scoring a goal.

Given his current injury status, it is unlikely that he will be available before the end of the year, and there are concerns that he may also miss the Afcon in Ivory Coast. He previously missed the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros this month.