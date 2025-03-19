'We expect Black Stars to deliver six points against Chad and Madagascar' – MP Patrick Boamah

Parliament is urging the Black Stars to secure maximum points in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, emphasized the importance of these matches, calling for a turnaround in the team’s performance.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21 before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar three days later.

The team has struggled in recent months, failing to win any of their last six matches and missing out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking in Parliament, Boamah expressed frustration over the team’s poor results despite significant financial investment.

"Ghanaians have been bleeding with the performance of the Black Stars given the amount of money we've been spending on our national team and the kind of results they've produced," Boamah said.

"This should be a turning point in the life of the national team, the Black Stars.

"We expect the team to deliver all six points to give the nation some hope that they are serious with regards to the investments and the emotions Ghanaians attach to the national team."

Ghana currently sits at the top of Group I alongside Comoros, with both teams level on nine points from four matches.