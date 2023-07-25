We expect Ogum to give us a team that can win African Cup- Asante Kotoko legend

Asante Kotoko legend Malik Jabir has expressed his excitement and confidence in the return of coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum to the club.

Ogum has returned as coach, having been named as part of the Interim Management Committee appointed by club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The former WAFA gaffer quit Kotoko in July last year after leading the club to win the Ghana Premier League title. He had misunderstandings with Nana Yaw Amponsah's management, leading to his departure, but has accepted to return with the club in transition.

His return has brought renewed hope, and Jabir believes Ogum can help the club win both on the domestic and international scene within two years.

"I am overwhelmed. I'm more than happy that he has come back. He proved it in his first coming; he won the league with a weak team, the boys he had were not the best in the country, but he won the league," Jabir stated, praising Ogum's coaching prowess.

"Our expectations are that, in two years, he has to give us a team that can win the African Cup, and we know he can do it," he added, expressing confidence in the coach's abilities to lead Asante Kotoko to continental success.

With Ogum's proven track record and determination, Kotoko supporters eagerly await the unfolding of the new chapter in the club's history.