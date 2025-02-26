We focus too much on instant results - Karim Zito on Black Stars

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, believes that Ghana's obsession with instant results is a major contributor to the Black Stars' recent struggles.

According to Zito, the constant pressure to deliver immediate success hampers long-term growth and development in Ghanaian football.

"We focus too much on instant results, but you can't achieve success without first laying strong foundations," Zito stressed in an interview with Graphic Sports.

Zito emphasized the need for a structured football development system, similar to those in European countries, where national teams follow a clear progression system, allowing young players to transition seamlessly into the senior setup.

He cited the example of Coach Sellas Tetteh's Black Satellites team, which won the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup and formed the backbone of the Black Stars squad that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zito urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prioritize a clear succession plan, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent to restore the country's footballing dominance.