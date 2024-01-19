"We gave a strong performance against Egypt"- Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has lauded his teammates for an improved performance against Egypt in their second Group B game at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars recovered from defeat to Cape Verde to draw with seven-time champions Egypt in the Group B headliner.

Salisu, who returned to the national team before the start of the Nations Cup, remains confident ahead of the Mozambique game.

"I think today we started the game good, at the end we lost a bit of concentration but the most important thing is our performance, we showed that we are more stronger in this game," he said after the match.

"What we need to do in the next game is to give everything for the next game to get the win. We need to stick together as a team and make a big performance in the final match," he added.

The Black Stars will face Mozambique at the Alassane Outarra Stadium on Monday in Bimpe.