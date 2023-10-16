We gave away goals - Ghana coach Chris Hughton on Mexico defeat 

Chris Hughton believes the Black Stars weren't secure enough, stating that they gave away goals in Saturday's international friendly match.

Black Stars were unable to produce a single shot on target and ended up conceding two goals, resulting in a 2-0 loss at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. This defeat also marked the extension of their winless streak against Mexico to four games.

This defeat marked the first for Hughton since he assumed the role earlier this year. He promptly highlighted the defensive mistakes that led to Mexico's goals, which were scored by Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna.

"The balance is if you don't cope well enough in that period, then at least you've got to be secure enough and not give away goals," he said. "I thought both the goals that we conceded, I think from our point of view, were two poor defensive goals."

"Then it became an uphill battle, and I think we rallied around a little bit. In that final period of the game, I saw a good effort from the players in trying to get back into the game."

The Black Stars have arrived in Tennessee, where they will face the USA in their second friendly during the October international window. The four-time African champions hope to avoid back-to-back defeats.