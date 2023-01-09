We gifted goals to Dreams FC - Medeama coach Umar Rabi after four-nil drubbing

Medeama coach Umar Rabi says the goals conceded by his players against Dreams FC were a "gift" after their 4-0 demolishing at the Theatre of Dreams.

Two goals in each half condemned the Mauve and Yellows to our heaviest defeat of the season in the Ghanaian top-flight on Sunday.

Medeama goalkeeper Boris Mandjui’s second-minute blunder set the tone for the side’s heavy slump in Dawu on Sunday.

The Ivorian glovesman gifted the home side the opening goal as an innocuous in-swinger from Abdul Aziz Issah slipped through his fingers in the first minute.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah increased the tally after two minutes- capitalising on a miscommunication between Boris Mandjui and Vincent Atingah.

The two goals unsettled the visitors as they huffed and puffed for the equaliser.

Dreams FC continued their search for more goals leading to Kwadwo Amoako turning the ball into his own net for the third goal before David Van Djik completed the rout.

And coach Umar Rabi was left unhappy with the turn of event.

"You saw the game and it was obvious we just gifted the goals to Dreams FC. Look at the goals we conceded. All the goals were gift. Very cheap and avoidable goals," he told the media

"It's really unfortunate because we played very well. The two early goals unsettled the players but we'll go back and correct our mistakes."

Medeama will turn attention to Nsoatreman in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday at the Akoon Community Park.