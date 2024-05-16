We go into every game with the mentality of winning - Black Starlets brace hero Joseph Narbi

Black Starlets winger Joseph Narbi has highlighted the team's unwavering determination to win every game they play following their commanding victory in the opening match of the WAFU Zone B U17 tournament,

The Ghana U17 side kicked off the competition with an impressive 5-1 triumph over Ivory Coast at the Legon Sports Stadium. Narbi, who was named Man of the Match after scoring a brace, played a pivotal role in securing the emphatic win for the Black Starlets.

Speaking after the match, Narbi emphasized the team's mindset, stating, "We go into every game with the mentality of winning." Despite acknowledging Ivory Coast's strength, he affirmed the team's readiness to face any opponent, including their upcoming clash against Benin.

"The message I have for Ghanaians is that I promise them that we will win the trophy for them so they will be happy for us to also be happy," Narbi added, underscoring the team's commitment to bringing joy to their fans.

With their sights set on qualification for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana U17 is eager to continue their winning streak. Their next challenge against Benin presents another opportunity to showcase their determination and secure their path to the AFCON, a milestone they aim to achieve after a seven-year absence from the tournament.