"We had a better game against Egypt"- Dennis Odoi confident ahead of Mozambique clash

Black Stars right-back, Dennis Odoi believes the team continues to improve as the Africa Cup of Nations progresses.

Ghana got off to a poor start after suffering a defeat to Cape Verde but bounced back to share the spoils with Egypt in their second game.

Ahead of Monday's decider, the Club Brugge defender insists the Black Stars will be up for the task of possibly securing a place at the next stage of the competition.

"The performance against Egypt was better than that of against Cape Verde," he said at the pre-match presser.

"It's important for us if you look at the performances from the first and second, there were some improvements and hopefully we keep growing and performing better,' he added.

"I think, after the first game, there were issues that had to be sorted. And in the second we were more compact. I think against Mozambique the off the line, we will need to do better."

Odoi delivered an assist in the 2-2 draw against Egypt on Thursday.