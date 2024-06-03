We had so many chances to beat Great Olympics - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his disappointment over his team's failure to capitalise on their scoring opportunities in their recent match against Great Olympics.

In their matchday 32 encounter, Kotoko, buoyed by their previous victory over archrivals Hearts of Oak, struggled to find the back of the net.

The match ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Porcupines, with Raymond Oko Grippman scoring the decisive goal for Great Olympics just before halftime.

Despite heading into the game with high spirits, especially after Steven Mukwala's brace secured maximum points against Hearts of Oak, Kotoko's Ugandan international failed to deliver. Mukwala missed a crucial penalty, which proved costly as Great Olympics capitalised on the miss to secure their victory.

Reflecting on the match, Ogum lamented his team's missed opportunities: "I think our inability to connect those chances that we had, especially in the first half [made the difference], we had so many chances that we could have scored, including the penalty," he said.

Ogum noted that his team exploited the spaces left by Great Olympics but failed to convert these chances into goals. "In the first half, they left so many spaces behind them, their right side and on the left side, and we utilized it very well. But then it was all about the final ball into the net or the last but one pass to somebody to score," he added.

The defeat leaves Asante Kotoko in the 10th position on the league table. They currently sit tenth with 43 points, just five points above the relegation zone, making their remaining matches critical for their survival in the league.

As the season draws to a close, Ogum and his team will need to improve their finishing and capitalize on their scoring opportunities to secure their position in the league and avoid the drop.