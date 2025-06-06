We have a good chance to secure qualification for 2026 World Cup - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence in the team's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana received their chances of qualifying for the global showpiece with back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar in March.

The Black Stars secured a 5-0 win against the Chadians before a 3-0 win against the Malagasy side.

The convincing wins have positioned the senior national team at the top of Group I with 15 points, with four matches to end the qualifiers.

Speaking to the Ghana FA media after placing third in the recently concluded Unity Cup games, Ayew believes the Black Stars have a good chance of securing the fifth ticket for the Mundial, which is scheduled to be hosted in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

"I think we have a very good chance of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Ayew said.

"The team fought hard for the points against Chad and Madagascar in March, and that has put us in a very good place on top of the table."

The Leicester City attacker also highlighted the team's determination to win their remaining four games.

"But it is not yet over. We have four more matches to play, and we are focused on winning them.

"We have Chad and Mali in September; it won’t be easy, same as Central African Republic and Comoros. But with this kind of mentality and team spirit, we will succeed," he added.

In the Matchday 7 and 8 games scheduled for September, Ghana will make a trip to play Chad before hosting Mali.