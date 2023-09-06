'We have a good record in Kumasi and we want to continue' - Black Stars coach Chris Hughton ahead of CAR match

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has pledged to do everything possible to make sure Ghana maintain its positive record at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars are unbeaten at the venue in the last 23 years since their defeat to South Africa in the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which was co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

Hughton has contributed to this feat having managed a win in his first game in charge of the Black Stars in March at the same venue courtesy of a late strike by striker Antoine Semenyo to beat Angola.

The team are set to lock horns with the Central African Republic (CAR) in the final round of AFCON qualifiers as both sides seek qualification for the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

Hughton declared before the game that he would exert all effort to ensure Ghana's qualification and uphold the long-standing record.

“Everybody knows what this game [vs. CAR] means,” he told the media during Wednesday’s presser ahead of the game," he said.

“We will do everything that we can to the result that we want to get. Preparation has been good. We are missing some players through injuries but it is also an opportunity for others.

“We are playing at home. We have a good record here and it is a record that we want to continue.”

The much-anticipated clash will come off on Thursday, September 7 at 16:00 GMT.