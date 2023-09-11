We have a good team and good staff this season - Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga

Congolese midfielder Glid Otanga is oozing confidence ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign, firmly believing that Hearts of Oak boasts a strong squad ready to compete at the highest level.

Otanga emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating, "It's not about a player who wants to play; it's all about teamwork. The team isn't about one player. I might play, and I won't score, but another player will come and score."

He underscored the idea that success hinges on the collective efforts of the entire team, highlighting the collaborative nature of the sport.

With optimism in the air, Otanga expressed his confidence in Hearts of Oak's potential this season, saying, "It's a collective work. I can go, and another player will join the club. We have a good team and good staff this season, and we work hard, so I think we will go far this season."

The Phobians are set to kick off their season against Real Tamale United on Friday, and the players are optimistic, especially after an impressive pre-season under the guidance of their new Dutch coach, Martin Koopman.

Hearts of Oak's performance in the previous season was underwhelming, as they struggled under three different managers – Samuel Boadu, Slavko Matic, and David Ocloo – and even flirted with relegation.