We have a great team spirit - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has praised the team's spirit and attitude after just one week of working together.

Despite a defeat in their international friendly match against Morocco, Bjorkegren was impressed with the team's progress.

"I think the week has been really, really good. This team came as one group and they are leaving in a completely different (state), a better group, I would say," Bjorkegren said.

The Swedish trainer highlighted the team's excellent team spirit, saying, "Off the pitch, with the team building, we have a great team spirit here and they have been working really hard in training."

He also emphasized the team's focus on defending with high pressure and playing with energy as a team.

Bjorkegren took charge of the Black Queens for the first time last week, as they began preparations for the Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco in July.

Although a scheduled friendly match against Raja Athletic was cancelled, the Ghana Football Association has promised to arrange another friendly match in due course.