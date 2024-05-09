We have a mission in U-17 WAFU tournament - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston 

Black Starlets head coach Laryea Kingston is determined to lead his team to success in the upcoming 2024 U17 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations, aiming to end Ghana's two-time absence from the tournament.

With Ghana finishing as runners-up in 2017, the last time they participated in the competition, Kingston is focused on preparing his squad for the challenge ahead.

Following their participation in the 2024 UEFA U16 Invitational tournament in Russia, Kingston emphasised the importance of staying focused and motivated.

"Immediately we finished the game against Kazakhstan, we put it in their head that this is over,” Kingston said.

"Now the most important tournament is coming up. We are working and no one is stepping off the treadmill. We are on the treadmill because we have a mission.”

The Black Starlets will commence their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday, May 15, with aspirations of securing victory and progressing towards qualifying for the AFCON. Their subsequent match will be against Benin six days later.

With their sights set on reclaiming glory in the U17 WAFU Cup of Nations, Kingston and his team are ready to give their all on the field.