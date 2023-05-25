We have a plan to build a standard field in Accra or Kumasi - GFA

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosper Harrison Addo has stated that the association have plans of providing a standard pitch but are hindered by limited resources.

His assertion was a response to the FA's intervention to help curtail the use of horrible pitches for both domestic and international competitions.

He mentioned that plans are always available and resources ate what is needed t execute them.

He emphasised that sometimes other things like the availability of land hinder the progress of such initiatives due to the costs in the cities.

"The plans are available and once we get the resources we will do it. Just like Prampram, there are a number of fields we are building there," he told Asempa FM

"Sometimes money is not the only barrier but the land. Finding the space has been expensive in Greater Accra so we keep managing the fields that are left."