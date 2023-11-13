"We have achieved our first goal"- Ampem Darkoa coach Nana Adarkwa switches attention to SC Casablanca clash

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Adarkwa is looking forward to the semi-final clash against Morocco's Sporting Club Casablanca at the CAF Women's Champions League after defeating Huracanes in the final Group B game.

Tracey Twum scored a brace to add to a late strike from Gnabekan Yanyimaya as the Ghanaian champions defeated Huracanes 3-1 on Sunday night and finished top of Group B.

Ampem Darkoa will engage SC Casablanca, who finished second in Group A, on Wednesday night for a place in the final of the competition.

"We achieved our first goal, which was to be in the semi-finals. Whatever happens, we will finish the competition with our heads held high. We are aware that the team we are going to meet is a strong team, but we will work hard to win the game," he said after the game.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns will face AS FAR in a repeat of last year's final in the other semi-final of the competition.

The South African club and AS FAR are the two teams to have ever won the competition.