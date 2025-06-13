We have already played Hearts of Oak - Golden Kick Coach not worried about Kotoko clash

Golden Kick FC head coach Fiifi Parker Hanson is confident and unfazed ahead of their MTN FA Cup final showdown with Asante Kotoko.

Having already knocked out top-tier sides Karela United and Hearts of Oak, Hanson believes his team has the momentum and experience to take on the Porcupine Warriors.

"We have already played Hearts of Oak," Hanson said in an interview with Sporty FM, highlighting his team's recent performances against strong opponents. This experience has instilled confidence in the team, and Hanson is not intimidated by the prospect of facing Asante Kotoko.

The MTN FA Cup final between Golden Kick FC and Asante Kotoko is set to take place this Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00 GMT.

The winner will earn a coveted spot in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup, representing Ghana on the continental stage.

The stakes are high, but Hanson remains focused on the task at hand. With their recent victories, Golden Kick FC has proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with.