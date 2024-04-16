We have learnt a lot from the tournament - Ghana's Futsal team coach

Ghana's Futsal national team coach Philip Boakye, says the team has picked valuable lessons from the Futsal AFCON tournament in Morocco despite suffering an early exit.

Ghana's Futsal national team, also known as the Black Stars, faced disappointment in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, failing to secure a win in any of their three Group A matches and consequently exiting the tournament.

The team's latest setback was an 11-3 defeat against Angola, following earlier losses of 5-2 to Zambia and 8-3 to Morocco.

Boakye, while acknowledging the challenges faced, expressed that the experience garnered from the tournament is invaluable.

He attributed the loss to fatigue, noting the impressive performance of Angola and conceding that the better side emerged victorious. Boakye emphasised the team's commitment to learning and improvement, stating,

“I think Angola have a nice team. They played a good game, and I think the better side won. I think it's fatigue. And I think after we saw that, we knew that we are changing, but it's the fatigue.

“I think this is our learning point, and we have studied a lot of things from some countries who came for the tournament. Surely, we are going home to do our homework.”

Despite conceding 24 goals and scoring only eight throughout the tournament, Boakye's perspective highlights the team's determination to analyse their performance and strategise for future competitions.

The Black Stars' early exit serves as a catalyst for introspection and refinement as they regroup and prepare for future challenges on the futsal stage.