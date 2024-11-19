We have let Ghanaians down after AFCON qualifier failure - Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow

Team Manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow has admitted that the team has let the country down by failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The senior national team failed to qualify for the continent's most prestigious tournament after drawing 1-1 against Angola in their Matchday five game in Luanda last week Friday.

The team wrapped up their qualifiers with a 2-1 defeat against Niger on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium to finish at the bottom of Group F with three points without a win after six games.

Reacting to the horrendous performances of the team, Shardow speaking in an interview admitted that failing to qualify for the tournament hurt and they have let the entire country down.

"We have let Ghanaians down by failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)," he told Happy FM

"It hurts because I can't even go home because my family because they are hurt like I am.

"We have disappointed the country and it hurts that we could not qualify for the tournament," he added.

Ghana opened their qualifiers with a 1-0 defeat against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium before drawing 1-1 against Niger in Berkane.

In a doubleheader against Sudan, the Black Stars were held to a goalless scoreline at the Accra Sports Stadium before losing 2-0 in the return league in Libya.