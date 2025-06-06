We have loads of positives from Unity Cup games, says Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew

Black Stars skipper, Jordan Ayew, has admitted that they have picked positives from the Unity Cup games despite failing to win the ultimate.

In their semifinal game against Nigeria at the Gtech Community Stadium, Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against their rivals.

However, in the third-place fixture, the four-time African champions secured a convincing 4-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago.

The games form part of the Black Stars' preparation for the Matchay 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup scheduled for September, where they will face Chad and Mali.

Speaking to the Ghana FA media, the Leicester City attacker admitted that they did not start well against the Super Eagles, but they have picked loads of positives despite failing to win the four-nation tournament.

"Obviously, we needed to bounce back stronger after the loss to Nigeria. I think we didn’t start well against Nigeria, but the second half was brilliant, just that we didn’t take our chances," Ayew said.

"We have loads of positives to pick from the two games. We wanted to win the Unity Cup, but we fell short in the first game.

"The lads played well, we created chances, scored four goals and kept a clean sheet, and that is great for us," he added.