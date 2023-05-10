We have managed the club well - Kotoko board member Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Asante Kotoko board member Evelyn Nsiah Asare believes that the Dr. Kwame Kyei-led board of the club have achieved a lot since they assumed office three years ago.

As the head of sports at Sunyani Technical University, Asare was named to the board when it was formed in 2020, with the goal of making the club financially self-sufficient.

However, the board has faced criticism for its inability to bring people to the stadium as well as retain great players for an extended period of time.

In response, she identified the club's jersey as one of the most appealing things that the new board has done but admitted that one of their flaws was that they should have already established a youth club.

"We have worked tirelessly as a board," she told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

"Manhyia tasked us with branding the team and making it attractive. We have all seen the difference in the jersey Kotoko uses now compared to when we assumed office.

"The only thing that I feel we should have done by now is to establish a youth team. But in managing the club, I feel we have performed very well."

Kotoko are currently sixth on the Ghana Premier League table and have a slim chance of retaining the title with four matches to end the season.