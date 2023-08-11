We have massively invested in the grassroots - Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, has stated the measures which have been put in place by the current administration to elevate grassroots football in Ghana.

Addo highlighted these measures during an interview with a service radio station in Sunyani.

According to him, the GFA is providing significant resources, including almost 100,000 Ghanaian cedis, to support Colts football in an effort to stimulate the growth of football at various levels.

“There have been a lot of measures put in place at various levels to help make us progress. We’re investing almost a hundred thousand in Colts football.

“It’ll surprise you to know that most of the Colts clubs have no good football and that’s where we’re starting from.

“For instance, there are massive improvements in the RFA’s that will in return help grow the Colts football”

"Through these multifaceted efforts, we will continue to witness massive improvements," Addo concluded.

Meanwhile the first term of the current administration will come to an end in October following their election in 2019. The Kurt Okraku-led administration would however have another chance to continuing running the affairs of Ghana football in the upcoming elections which comes off in Seeptember.