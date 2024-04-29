We have missed 'important' Thomas Partey for many months – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta once again hailed the importance of Thomas Partey to his squad following the midfielder's standout performance in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Partey played a pivotal role in Arsenal's North London Derby victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghana midfielder, who has been sidelined for the majority of the season due to injury, delivered a clear reminder of his quality at the weekend by playing a starring role in the Gunners' dramatic 3-2 triumph.

This marked the first time Partey completed 90 minutes in a match since featuring in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in August, underlining the extent of his injury struggles.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020, Partey has missed a total of 72 matches due to injuries, making him a player whom Mikel Arteta hasn't been able to rely on consistently.

Arteta underscored the value of the midfielder, stating: "He’s a really important player and we have missed him for many months. He looks in great shape."

"It’s his presence, his quality, his physicality and his experience."

With one year remaining on his current contract, Arsenal's transfer chief Edu faces an important decision regarding the future of the Ghana deputy captain.