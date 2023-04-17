We have never turned our back on ex-footballers - GFA

Ghana Football Association Communications Director Henry Asante Twum says his outfit have always involved former footballers in their administration.

His comments were in response to the submission of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah who asserted that, football cannot be run with grammar but with the experience of ex-footballers who have seen it all.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learned something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” he said on Sompa FM.

However, Asante Twum believes that such experiences have always been utilised in various aspects of Ghana Football from coaching to management.

"The truth is that we have never turned our back on ex-footballers. All the coaches for the Black Meteors for instance, including the team manager are ex-footballers. Laryea Kingston is the assistant to Zito for the Black Starlets. Even Samuel Boadu[the coach for Black Satelites], would have played for the national team in his playing days but for injuries.

"Even aside from caching, some ex-internationals are in key positions at the FA. Kwame Ayew is the vice chairman of the player status committee. The list is endless," he explained on Max FM.