We have no business playing football if stadium protocols are not followed - Bolga Central MP Isaac Adongo

Bolga Central MP Hon. Isaac Adongo has strongly criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stating that the country has no business playing football if the GFA cannot enforce proper stadium licensing protocols.

His remarks in Parliament come in the wake of increasing violence and hooliganism at match venues, which have tainted Ghanaian football. The most tragic incident involved the death of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter Pooley, highlighting the urgent need for better security measures.

The GFA has responded to these concerns by introducing enhanced security measures aimed at curbing hooliganism. However, Hon. Adongo insists that without strict adherence to stadium licensing protocols, football in Ghana remains at risk.

"If the GFA cannot follow rigorous protocols for licensing our football stadia, we should not be playing football as a country because football is a serious business and it is our life," he stated.

In an effort to improve security, the GFA has engaged match commissioners and other key stakeholders to educate them on the newly introduced security protocols, aiming for safer match environments.