We have no choice than to beat Bechem United on Sunday - Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh

Samartex FC midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh has vowed to by any means necessary help his team bounce back to victory as they face Bechem United on Sunday in a matchday three fixture.

Samartex are hoping to rebound from their recent defeat to Nations FC who beat them 2-0 on Sunday to remain hopeful of a successful season.

Keyekeh who believes the defeat is a difficult one to take has promised fans to expect an improved performance as they host Bechem United on Sunday at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

“There is no better way to console our numerous supporters following last Sunday’s defeat than to give them the three points on Sunday. We don’t have a choice, so we are working towards that.”

Bechem United on the other hand will go into the game after finding their first win of the season against Dreams FC having lost their opening game against Nsoatreman FC.

Samartex are however aiming to improve on their prior success as they compete in their second season of the Ghana Premier League. They demonstrated their potential and tenacity by placing in the top 10 in the previous season.

After winning their first game of the season against Aduana Stars, Samartex FC suffered a setback when they lost to Nations FC.