We have no choice than to beat Hearts of Oak - Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has described their next game against Hearts of Ok in the Ghana Premier League as a must-win as they aim to avoid relegation.

The Royals lost in their game against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park leaving them in an uncomfortable position on the log with three matches to end the season. They are now 11th with 40 points, just a point above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, their next matchup is against Hearts of Oak who lost woefully to Medeama on Sunday.

Maxwell Konadu is however hopeful his team will survive relegation and beating Hearts of Oak will be a huge factor in achieving that.

“We will survive, we just have to find a way. Legon Cities will overcome relegation,” Konadu affirmed.

“We can also defeat Hearts of Oak and move forward. It’s a game where you visit someone’s home and they try their best to defeat you, so we will also strive to beat Hearts of Oak. We have no choice but to defeat Hearts of Oak,”