“We have no identity” - Emmanuel Frimpong slams former club Arsenal after draw against Crystal Palace

Published on: 28 October 2019

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has slammed the team's performance against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners threw away a 2-0 lead as they drew 2-2 against Palace at the Emirates.

Ghana's Jordan Ayew was among the goals for Crystal Palace as they completed the incredible fightback in the second half to snatch a point.

After the match, Frimpong took to Twitter to slam the team's lack of identity.

 

Frimpong played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2014.

He announced his shock retirement from football in March at the age of 27 due to recurring injuries.

