'We have no striker': Hearts of Oak coach Koopman in astonishing attack of his own players after Dreams FC stalemate

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has launched a shocking tirade targeted at his players after claiming the Ghanaian giants have 'no striker' following their 0-0 draw against Dreams FC in the domestic top-flight on Sunday.

The Phobians drew blank against the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners at the Accra Sports Stadium to heap pressure on the Dutchman.

The Ghanaian powerhouse ae just above the drop zone after amassing just four points from four games.

Hearts have won once, drawn once and lost twice amid a torrid start to the 2023-23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Dutchman was left frustrated and fuming after his side failed to win at home against the Dawu-based side.

And he launched a stinging potshot at his own players, claiming he has no striker in the team despite the presence of Congolese striker Ramos Kashala

“We have no striker. I tell you again, we’ve got no striker. Issah [Kuka] has gone abroad, so we have no striker. I tell them every time, he told StarTimes

“Do you think Kashala was good when playing? No, he was not good. Hamza Issah is young; he is a fighter, and that was the next option."

Incidentally, it is the Congolese forward Ramos Kashala who has scored the side's only Premier League goal this season after they defeated Nsoatreman FC 1-0 in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The outburst from the gaffer could come back to haunt him after it has been widely criticised.