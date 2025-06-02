We have not learned from Nana Pooley's tragic death - Nations FC boss Dr Kwame Kyei after violence at Ayinase

Owner and bankroller of Nations FC, Dr Kwame Kyei, believes the country and the football ecosystem have not picked up valuable lessons from the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

His remarks follow after Nations FC walked off during their Matchday 33 game against Basake Holy Stars on Sunday at the Ampian AAK II Sports Arena at Ayinase.

Players and officials of Nations FC stormed the pitch after the referee awarded a second contentious penalty to the home side.

Tensions erupted, which led to their decision to boycott the game.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Kyei explained why they walked off and further said that with what he witnessed on Sunday, the country has not learned from the incident which happened in Nsoatre in February earlier this year.

"We have not learned anything from what happened in Nsoatre with regards to the death of Nana Pooley," Dr Kyei said.

"I believe it was good for me to be at Ayinase, but as a country, we have not learned anything from what happened," he added.

Despite the chaos that marred the game, Nations FC remain at the top of the league standings with 60 points, with a game to end the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.