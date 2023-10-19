We have nothing to do than to beat Asante Kotoko - Nations FC captain Emmanuel Boahen

Nations FC captain Emmanuel Boahen has called on his teammates to put up a spirited performance in their Ghana Premier League against Asante Kotoko after a disappointing result in their previous game.

The newcomers are coming from the back of a defeat to Berekum Chelsea and are hoping to bounce back against regional rivals Asante Kotoko at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Ahead of the game, Boahen has charged the playing body to go all out and earn a good result to revive their form.

“We have nothing to do than to beat Asante Kotoko. Our performance hasn’t been all than good, so we have to beat Kotoko to boost our season.”

“We have four points from four games so we just have to win to ward off pressure,” he said in an interview cited by Footballghana.

The debutants have acquired four points from their first four games with an outstanding match to honour.