We have ourselves to blame if we don't deliver - Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe ahead of Namibia clash

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe conveyed the potential disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament ahead of Friday's match against Namibia in the final qualifying round.

Black Queens host Namibia at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg, with Ghana entering the match as clear favourites. They have enjoyed nine consecutive wins under coach Nora Hauptle's leadership and an impressive goal record.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Cudjoe acknowledged that the team would solely be responsible if qualification is not achieved.

"We believe in ourselves and we challenge each other every single day. We have a point to prove but we also believe that we have done a lot in the last few months. We’ve stepped up every single game, people have watched and they can see the progression in every single game," She said.

"We have amazing talents. This game will come down to who wants it more. It’s in our own hands to be able to deliver and if we don’t deliver, we have to blame ourselves. It will be tough if we don’t qualify."

Black Queens missed out on qualification to the last tournament in Morocco, and are hoping to secure qualification to the next edition, which will also be staged in Morocco.