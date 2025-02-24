We have players to pay" – Kotoko explain decision to resume action after March 6

Asante Kotoko have confirmed that the club will return to competitive football after the burial and final funeral rites of their late supporter, Nana Pooley, who was fatally stabbed in Nsoatre.

The club’s Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, stated that the decision was made out of respect for the deceased fan and in consultation with stakeholders.

Pooley's funeral is scheduled for March 6, as announced by the club last week.

“I would like to declare that, based on the happenings, Asante Kotoko shall be ready for action after the burial and final funeral rites of the late Nana Pooley,” Duku said.

Kotoko had suspended all football activities following the tragic incident, which led to the Ghana Premier League being halted. However, the team resumed training last week.

On whether fans were consulted before making the decision, Duku emphasized that the club remains in close communication with its supporters.

“We have players we have to pay, we have a CAF calendar to meet. The fans are aware of every step we take. They always take part in the meetings with all stakeholders,” he explained.

The club’s stance could influence the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to announce the league’s return in the coming days.