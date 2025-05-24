GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We have prepared well for Asante Kotoko game - GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

Published on: 24 May 2025
We have prepared well for Asante Kotoko game - GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso
Frimpong Manso

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Frimpong Manso, says his team is well-prepared for their upcoming Ghana Premier League showdown against Asante Kotoko.

The Miners, who had a weekend off due to the suspension of Nsoatreman’s fixture, are set to host the Porcupine Warriors at DUN’s Park in a crucial Matchday 32 encounter.

Currently trailing league leaders Nations FC by just a single point, Gold Stars are in need of a win to keep their title hopes alive.

Ahead of the clash, Coach Manso expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness and performance levels.

“We’ve had ample time to prepare. Last weekend’s break gave us the chance to focus on specific areas, and we’ve put in a lot of work this week as well,” Manso stated.

The high-stakes match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

