We have prepared well for tough Aduana Stars clash – Bechem Utd assistant coach Seth Osei

Assistant coach of Bechem United, Seth Osei â€˜Wire’ has indicated that the team has adequately prepared for their upcoming clash against Aduana Stars this weekend.

The Hunters will take on the team from Dormaa on Sunday, February 2, in a Week 19 encounter of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of the game against Aduana Stars, coach Seth Osei acknowledged that his team has a mountain to climb.

However, he has assured fans that the team has prepared well throughout the week and is confident of victory at the end of the contest.

“We have prepared well this whole week making sure we improve the fitness of players. We have had a good workout and we are aware our upcoming game against Aduana Stars won’t be easy. This is a Brong Ahafo derby and it is always difficult. On Sunday we hope our plans succeed so that we can earn the three points,” coach Seth Osei noted in an interview with Bechem United TV.

The Ghana Premier League encounter between Aduana Stars and Bechem United will kick off at 3 pm at Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.