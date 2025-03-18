We have prioritized improving women’s football – GFA president Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says his outfit has prioritized improving women's football.

Women's football in the country has witnessed a vast improvement with the Black Queens making a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time since 2018.

Speaking to 3Sports’ freelance journalist Alex Laura Ehiagwina, the GFA boss emphasized that developing women’s football is the association’s primary objective.

“I honestly think we have placed women’s football at the top of our priority list. We have done some good things in that area, but there is a lot more that needs to be done.”

Mr Okraku, who has been elected onto the CAF Executive Committee (EXCO), recognized the need for a mindset shift in how the general public perceives women’s football.

“There is a need for a change in the way the general population sees women’s football,” Okraku urged

The 54-year-old expressed hope that the focus on International Women’s Day (IWD) and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations would create the necessary buzz around women’s football.

“I hope the focus on IWD will help with this. I also hope that the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations will create the needed awareness and attention that women’s football needs.”

The GFA president highlighted the immense potential in women’s football, citing the impressive performances of Ghana’s female players.

“There is a huge potential in that area. Everyone can see that the girls, when given the needed attention and resources, can go very far. All of us need to take a very positive outlook at the women’s game and offer it the attention it deserves.”