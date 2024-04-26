We have put the first leg aside – Dreams FC coach Karim Zito ahead of Zamalek clash

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito expresses determination to move past the outcome of the first leg as they gear up for their crucial clash against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg of the semifinal, both teams are poised to shape their destiny in the upcoming match.

Dreams FC eyes qualification with any victory, while Zamalek aims to progress with a scoring draw.

The team boasts an impressive record at home in Kumasi, remaining undefeated with three wins and a draw.

Aware of the challenge posed by Zamalek, who showcased dominance in creating scoring opportunities in the first leg, Dreams FC acknowledges the need for peak performance.

Zamalek's relentless attack kept Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi on his toes, requiring him to make six crucial saves to prevent defeat for the reigning Ghanaian FA Cup champions.

"We've put the first leg aside; we know it will be very difficult, it looks very frightening but it is not impossible," Karim Zito told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Despite the daunting task ahead, the experienced coach remains optimistic about securing victory, expressing readiness for penalties if necessary.

"We are ready should the game travel to penalties, but we aim to end the game within 90 minutes."