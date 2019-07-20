GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We have signed a pre- contract with Solomon Sarfo Taylor- Edmund Ackah

Published on: 20 July 2019

Asante Kotoko management member Edmund Ackah has disclosed that the club has signed a contract with Karela United player Solomon Sarfo Taylor. 

Reports we’re rife in the local media on Friday that Solomon Sarfo Taylor had joined the Porcupine Warriors.

Meanwhile, some officials of Karela United have denied the transfer of Solomon Sarfo Taylor to Kotoko.

Speaking on the issue with Accra based radio station Vision 1 Edmund Ackah explained the player has signed a pre-contract with the club and are awaiting for his release letter from the Ayinese based club

“He has signed a pre- contract with Kotoko already. All we are waiting for is a release letter from Karela United so we pay his signing on fee”.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Karela United are also looking to sell the player to a foreign club and are not interested in transferring their player to Kotoko.

