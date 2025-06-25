We have taken our time to sign the best players in the country – Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has stated that the club’s recruitment of players in the off-season have not been rushed.

According to him, the club has taken its time to scout and is signing the best players in the country to strengthen the team for the 2025/26 football season.

“We've taken our time to sign the best players from the country and will be combining them with some foreign ones,” Sarfo Duku told Akoma FM in an interview.

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko continued, “We will only sign young players with a positive outlook, a proven track record, and the ability to attract interest from abroad.

“We will field the best players, and if we are to improve a little on last season's performance, we will win the league title sooner than anticipated.”

In the last 24 hours, the Reds have announced the signing of three Ghanaian players. They include Hubert Gyau, Francis Acquah, and Johnson Owusu.

Asante Kotoko are set to compete for both domestic and continental glory next season.

The Porcupine Warriors clinched the MTN FA Cup at the end of the 2024/25 season and will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

In addition to participating in Africa, the Kumasi-based club will be hoping to win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup trophies as well.