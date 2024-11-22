“We have the capabilities and everything to win the GPL title” - Nations FC’s Kennedy Boakye Ansah

The Brands Manager of Nations FC, Kennedy Boakye Ansah is undoubtedly confident about his outfit chances of clinching the Ghana Premier League this season.

Nations FC have been outstanding since the commencement of the domestic top-flight, winning six games, drawing four and losing just one after 11 games.

The Abrankese-based club defeated regional rivals, Asante Kotoko last Sunday to move top of the Premier League standings.

Speaking to Kessben FM, as followed by Ghanasoccernet.com, Boakye Ansah asserted his outfit has everything to be champions of the Ghana Premier league this season.

“We have the capabilities and everything to win the Ghana Premier League this season, but we are taking it game after game. We’ve played 11 games so far, we will not be in a haste to predict Premier League success”

Nations FC will play host to Berekum Chelsea in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League this Sunday. It promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams will be yearning for maximum points to move further on the standings.